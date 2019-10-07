Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks unite communities behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer. It’s a part of WJZ’s community commitment.
Join WJZ Anchor Nicole Baker at the 18th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Baltimore on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.
Making Strides in Baltimore will take place at the Harry Aand Jeanette Weinberg Center YMCA at 900 E 33rd Street.
Parking: Parking will be available at the JHU at Eastern parking lot, located directly across from the YMCA entrance. There will be parking signs and Baltimore Sheriff’s deputies directing traffic to the parking lot. Please, do not try to park at the YMCA.
All event participants, including children, need to register for the walk. If you do not register online prior to the event, please visit the check-in area upon arrival. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and continues until the walk begins!
The walk loops around Lake Montebello. The entire route is approximately 3.1 miles. There will be porta-potties about halfway through the walk at Lake Montebello and a water stop.
To sign up or for more information, click here.
