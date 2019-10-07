Comments
NORTH EAST, Md. — Maryland State troopers will be conducting a winter clothing drive October 31.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Troopers will be accepting winter clothing donations including new or clean coats, jackets, hats, beanies, gloves and scarves.
Donations can be taken to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack, located 2433 W. Pulaski Highway.
The drive will support the Cecil County residents in need of warmth during the cold winter months.
Organizers said kids who participate can trick-or-treat in exchange for a donated coat or other winter clothing.
Donations will be accepted all day.
