BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congrats to Ashley Madaras and Grace Schuler for being awarded $10,000 given by Walmart in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.
Ashley Madaras from Timonium has worked in culinary for six years with an area of study in Culinary management.
She is a student at Johnson & Wales University of Providence and wants to explore the wine and beverage industry.
Grace Shuler from Gaithersburg, has worked in hospitality for four years with an area of study in hospitality management.
She is a student at Drexel University and wants to help others improve their lives through large-scale, organized events, such as the Speak Now! Public speaking training program she founded for middle school students.
The Scholarships support aspiring female chefs and chefs of color to pursue careers in food and hospitality.
The scholarship comes as part of Walmart’s Rediscovering America program and in its second year, the program shines a spotlight on the importance of supporting farmers and responsibly sourcing produce.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
