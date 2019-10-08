The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team continues to investigate the factors involved in both of these fatal crashes.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police investigated two separate fatal crashes involving motorcycles Monday night.
The first crash happened at around 6:12 p.m. when a motorcycle driving south on Black Rock Road north of Falls Road lost control in a curve in the roadway and collided with a guardrail support pole.
Baltimore County EMS responded and pronounced the rider dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Kevin Dwayne Petty, 48, of the 1300 block of Hillcrest Street.
The second crash happened less than an hour later just after 7 p.m., when a Volkswagen Jetta tried to make a left turn onto Allender Road in front of an oncoming motorcycle that struck the front passenger side of the Jetta.
The man driving the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
A woman who was also on the motorcycle, Ashley Lynn Simpson, 27, of the 7900 block of 35th street, suffered critical injuries and was taken to MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Jetta was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.
