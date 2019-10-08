  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Moby Dick House of Kabob has been cleared to sell its hummus again after a salmonella scare.

The State Health Department tells WJZ although the hummus has been cleared to sell again, it has not excluded it as the source of the outbreak.

Last month, eight patients got sick in just a two-week span.

Almost all of them reported eating at Moby Dick’s Kabob House.

Director of Operation at Moby Dick’s House of Kabob released a statement that said:

“The safety and health of customers is our number one concern. After being notified of a potential contamination, we immediately halted production and recalled all hummus in circulation.”

Moby Dick House of Kabob hummus is produced and distributed from a licensed Food Processing Plant located in Hyattsville, Maryland.

