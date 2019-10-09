Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of the temporary road closures and parking restrictions in effect for the 19th annual Baltimore Running Festival.
The Baltimore Running Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 19. About 20,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event.
The 26.2-mile marathon will begin at Camden and Russell/Paca Streets.
In preparation for the running festival, various parking restrictions, road closures and lane closures will be implemented along the race routes.
In order to help residents and visitors plan their commutes on race day, an interactive road map has been created.
You can find the link to the map on the Baltimore City Department of Transportation’s homepage.
