EASTERN SHORE, Md. (WJZ) —  Rep. Andy Harris will host three upcoming local town halls during October 13 and October 14.

Harris said the town halls will be in Caroline County and Talbot County on October 13 and in Worcester County on October 14.

The town halls are free, open to the public, and include an extended question and answer session with Harris.

Topics of discussion will cover a variety of issues, including gun control proposals, 2nd Amendment Rights, health care, and impeachment proceedings.

Town Hall information:

Sunday, October 13

2:00-3:00 PM

Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company Community Hall

13781 Greensboro Road

Greensboro, MD 21639

6:30-7:30 PM

Talbot County Free Library

100 West Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

Monday, October 14

5:30-6:30 PM

Stephen Decatur High School

9913 Seahawk Road

Berlin, MD 21811

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

