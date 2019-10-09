BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland ranks for having among the highest number of fatal impaired driving accidents during brunch hours.
The state ranks 18th for having an 11.16% drunk driving fatality rate during brunch hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to QuoteWizard.
According to the release, from 2013-2017, there were 3,901 fatal drunk driving car crashes in the brunch hours in America. Maryland reported a total of 56 impaired driving fatalities during brunch from 2013 to 2017.
Alaska is the top state on the list for booziest brunchers with 19.67% of drunk driving crashes during brunch hours from 2013 to 2017.
New Jersey is the lowest state on the list for booziest brunchers with 7.07% of drunk driving crashes during brunch hours from 2013 to 2017.
In order to get the state rankings, QuoteWizard analyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to compare drunk driving car crashes from 2013 to 2017 during brunch hours.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
