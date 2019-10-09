ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) –– Some members of a Maryland panel on education funding say the state should cover the costs of a proposal aimed at helping students who live in poverty.
A work group considering recommendations on how the state shares costs with local jurisdictions for an updated funding formula met Tuesday.
Part of what the panel is trying to decide in wide-ranging proposals to improve education is how to pay for services to help students in poverty succeed in school.
Splitting those costs with local governments would put a larger burden on jurisdictions like Prince George’s County and Baltimore, where higher numbers of students in poverty live. Those jurisdictions are facing higher costs under proposed funding formula recommendations.
The panel is scheduled to make decisions next week on recommendations to a state commission.
