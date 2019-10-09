PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An armed man allegedly entered a woman’s Pasadena home and stole her purse, car and other belongings before fleeing in the stolen car Tuesday night.
Police are investigating the home invasion and searching for the suspect after they were called to the home in the 800 block of 205th Street around 10:45 p.m.
The homeowner told police, an armed man in his mid-20s entered her home with a gun. He then grabbed the victim’s purse and stole other personal property including her car.
Responding officers saw the stolen car and tried to stop it, but the man fled from the police.
A short time later, the suspect crashed the vehicle into a fence and fled on foot.
Officers canvassed the area on the ground and with the help of a chopper, but couldn’t find the suspect.
No one was injured in the crash. The woman told police her door was unlocked.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
