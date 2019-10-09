Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting in west Baltimore late Wednesday night.
Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting around 10:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Moments later, another adult man walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
