COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old Columbia man was arrested and charged in the double shooting Monday night.
Tyquan Leondre Carter, of Early Spring Way, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault, and related charges.
Around 9:37 p.m., Howard County Police officers responded to the 9500 block of Sea Shadow for a report of shots fired. There they found D’Marni Ware, 19, of Columbia and Jaiden Marquise Pender, 18, of Columbia with gunshot wounds in a parking lot.
Ware remains in critical condition and Pender was treated and released on Tuesday.
Police said they believe Ware and Pender met up with Carter to complete an alleged drug deal. An altercation led to the shooting. Carter then allegedly fled.
He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
