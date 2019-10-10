SEVERNA PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested this week after months-long child pornography investigations in Severna Park and Glen Burnie, police said Thursday.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit began investigating a report of a specific account that was associated with uploading child pornographic images last January.

Detectives found an address involved with uploading child pornography, and on April 19, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the unit block of Old Station Road in Severna Park.

David Patrick Kardian, 37, of the same address, was on the scene and interviewed by police. Several electronic items belonging to him were seized and examined.

The forensic download of the suspect’s electronic devices gave detectives corroborating evidence of child pornography.

Child Abuse detectives arrested Kardian on October 7, charging him with 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

FBI agents along with the Anne Arundel County police assigned to the Child Abuse unit executed a residential search and seziure warrant in the 8100 block of Harold Court in Glen Burnie.

The search warrant was with an on-going FBI investigation, which began in Florida and led investigators to the suspect, identified as Tyrin Antario West, 24, of Harold Court in Glen Burnie.

When detectives and agents arrived, they interviewed West and confiscated multiple digital electronics- which were later examined by forensic investigators with the FBI.

The devices showed numerous videos and images depicting child pornography, police said.

West was also arrested on October 7, for one count of promotion/distribution of child pornography and 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.

One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.