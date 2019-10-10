BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s inspector general claims the city mismanaged at least $1.4 million last fiscal year.
This is the first inspector general report since voters in Baltimore created an independent office in 2018- designed to root out fraud and abuse.
The Office of the Inspector General’s investigation of the City’s retirement savings plan found $218,000 from retirement forfeiture accounts were used instead to renovate offices.
The director approved the spending with “little to no accountability and oversight” and did not follow procedures. They are no longer employed by the City.
Inspector General Isabel Cumming’s office found two people were paid as full-time employees by the Department of Housing and Community Development, despite working part-time a few hours each week- one out of state and the other out of the country.
In a review of two fiscal years, the report shows the City’s health department wasted $170,000 for gifts for staff, promotional items, conferences and snacks.
The report also highlights how complaints to her office have risen from 70 per year to 70 per month, there’s also a case of a city finance department employee mistakenly receiving double pay for five months without anyone noticing.
He eventually agreed to pay the city back, and is no longer employed by the city.
A spokesman for Mayor Jack Young said he is grateful for the OIG report in working “to make a more efficient local government,”
This story will be updated.
