BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced several shakeups in the command staff Thursday morning.
Major Chris Jones of the Homicide Unit will take command of the Recruitment Unit.
Major Stephen Hohman of the Special Investigations Section will assume command of the combined Homicide and Robbery Unit.
Major Latonya Lewis of the Communications Section will take over the Special Investigations Section.
Major Tomecha Brown of the Southeast District will become a Night-Watch Commander.
Major Milton Snead of Citywide Robbery will take command of the Southeast District.
Commissioner Harrison has also promoted six lieutenants to the rank of Captain. Four of them will be assigned to districts, one will be assigned to the Communications Section and one to the Public Integrity Bureau.
“Nothing is more important for the Department than reducing violent crime in the city and recruiting more officers to the job, and I am confident these moves will help us achieve both of those goals,” said Commissioner Harrison. “These men and women were all selected after taking part in our new command hiring process, which is open to anyone above the rank of sergeant. They are some of the brightest, most talented and most dedicated people in the Department and I have no doubt they will be very successful in their new assignments.”
The changes go into effect on Sunday, October 13.
