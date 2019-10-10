Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a homicide from August, and are asking the public for help to identify a suspect.
At around 3 p.m., officers found 37-year-old Damien Carlton shot in the 200 block of N. Eutaw Street.
Carlton was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Detectives are looking to ID the person seen in these photographs:
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.