Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted by several other students Wednesday at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West.
Baltimore City Schools officials said they are working to identify those who were involved.
In a statement, City Schools officials said, “Students involved in the incident are being identified. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with City Schools’ Code of Conduct and the law.”
Officials said that school counselors, social workers and psychologists were available for students and staff to address any questions and concerns.
You must log in to post a comment.