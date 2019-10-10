Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the family or caregivers of a Baltimore teen.
Solomon was found at a convenience store in the 5900 block of Pulaski Highway Wednesday.
He was seen knocking on doors, looking for food and a place to sleep.
Investigators believe he’s between 14 to 18 years old.
Concerned citizens called police. Officers tried to get information from Solomon, but his communication is limited.
Anyone with information regarding the identity, family or caregivers of Solomon is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Northeast District at, 410-396-2444.
