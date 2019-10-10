ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two Annapolis men are charged in connection to being found with a loaded handgun and 60 grams of suspected marijuana Wednesday morning.

Officers were patrolling in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue where they observed a group of people outside playing dice at around 12:54 a.m.

They approached the group- and that’s when three people fled, including two men who fled into the woods on Hunt Meadow Dr.

The two men ran into the woods and one of the men reached into his waistband and pants, police said.

The officers began a search and located the men near Hunt Meadow Drive

One of the suspects, 28-year-old Martin Smith was found with a baggie of suspected marijuana weighing about 18 grams and a digital scale in his possession.

The other suspect, 21-year-old Tywond Blair- the suspect officers saw reaching into his waistband- was found with marijuana and a handgun.

Officers checked the path the suspects fled down to find a loaded handgun, digital scale and additional bag of suspected marijuana weighing about 32 grams, police said.

Police also said another bag of suspected marijuana weighing about 20 grams was located near the area the suspects originally fled from.

Smith was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of the handgun and six other related criminal charges.

Blair was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of the handgun and seven other related criminal charges.

Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan