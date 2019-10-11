Comments
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Leaders in Queen Anne’s County sent a cease and desist letter to the MDTA over the lane closures over the Bay Bridge.
They are demanding two-way traffic on the westbound lanes be suspended at least until they can figure out how to better handle all the traffic.
This all comes as officials begin a two-year, multi-million dollar rehab project.
The MDTA said the work needs to be done because the bridge is in worst condition than originally thought.
