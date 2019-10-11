COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old has died as a result of a double shooting in Columbia on Oct. 7.
D’Marni Ware died from his injuries.
The second victim, 18-year-old Jaiden Marquise Pender, was treated at the hospital and released.
Police arrested 20-year-old Tyquan Leondre Carter of Columbia, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.
With Ware’s death, detectives will coordinate with the Howard County state’s attorney’s office to address appropriate additional charges.
Carter is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.
Investigators believe that the two victims met with Carter to complete a drug deal when the deal went wrong, leading Carter to shot both victims before fleeing the area, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call: 410-313-STOP
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
