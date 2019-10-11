  • WJZ 13On Air

BRANDYWINE, Md (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Brandywine on Thursday night.

Prince George’s County Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Moores Road.

Police believe the driver of a GMC Sierra heading eastbound on Moores Road collided with a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on Branch Avenue.

The driver of the Impala, identified as 24 year old Terron Lamb of Upper Marlboro Maryland , was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers described the driver of the GMC as a male wearing a green shirt and black pants. They say he fled after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police.

