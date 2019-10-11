BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new 3,750-seat concert venue in Baltimore is set to open in summer 2021.
The 80,000-square-foot Paramount Baltimore will sit on two-acres near the stadiums in Baltimore.
The project will cost $50 million and is expected to break ground in Spring 2020.
“The Paramount will create the ultimate concert experience for the public and the entertainers. The Paramount Baltimore aims to become a world-class, legacy venue for the greater Baltimore market,” a press release states.
The venue will features artists from all genres and include shows for children.
It will also feature a private music country club.
Horseshoe Baltimore Senior Vice President and General Manager Randall Conroy issued the following statement Thursday:
“We’re excited at the prospect of another world-class venue in the Southern Gateway as part of our vision for the Warner Street redevelopment. This concept has the potential to complement the dynamic entertainment experience available at Horseshoe Baltimore and being planned for Topgolf Baltimore.”
You must log in to post a comment.