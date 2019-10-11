PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are lifting a lockdown in Parkville after they responded to a shooting in the area of Hillsway Avenueand Lyle Court.
Police were actively searching for an alleged gunman and believed the suspect may be inside a home in the 1600 block of Lyle Court after a neighbor reported seeing someone run inside a home.
Nearby school Halstead Academy was on lockout status as a result and area roads were closed. That lockout status has been lifted.
According to police, they received a call around 10:17 a.m. for a person with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to an area hospital. No word on their status.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Ofc. Jen Peach said police are beginning to clear the area after they did not find the suspect in their search.
People should avoid the area while police leave.
A lockout is less serious than a lockdown. A lockout is used during a community emergency that takes place outside of the school building. It is intended to secure access to the building.
- The school facility is secured by locking all doors from the inside.
- All exterior doors are monitored to ensure no one enters or exits the building without permission.
- Staff is posted near the front entrance of the building to allow exit and entrance with identification.
- Outdoor activities are suspended while on a Lockout.
- All classes and activities within the building are conducted normally.
