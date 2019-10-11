BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is now investigating a serious assault case after the victim died of his injuries.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the man’s death a homicide from multiple head injuries with complications after an autopsy was performed.
The man, identified as 78-year-old William David Johnson Jr., remained hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center since the incident on September 24 until his death Sunday, October 6.
Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Eastern Boulevard for a call of an unconscious subject just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, September 24. The victim had been struck repeatedly with a blunt object, causing multiple injuries to the man.
No suspect has yet been identified in this case, which has been forwarded to the Homicide Unit for further investigation.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
