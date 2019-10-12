BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Baltimore Saturday night.
Around 8:31 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of W. Lexington Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 20-year-old man died from his injuries. A 23-year-old man is currently being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.
A short time later, a 22-year-old and a 18-year-old man walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds to their bodies.
Police believe all four victims were shot on West Lexington Street. Police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100 or text tips to 443-902-4824.
