BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 2-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after an early morning dispute led to a shooting in Baltimore.
Police responded to the 600 block of W. Franklin Street for a Shot Spotter alert around 12:43 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they couldn’t find a victim or suspect.
Later, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 2-year-old boy was being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Investigators believe the toddler was inside a car when the shooting occurred. Before the shooting, another occupant inside the vehicle was in a dispute with the drive of another vehicle. During the argument, shots were fire at the car and the suspect fled.
Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
