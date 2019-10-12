Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in southeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 200 block of Herring Court for a reported shooting around 1:14 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
