Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot early Saturday morning in Halethorpe.
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot early Saturday morning in Halethorpe.
Baltimore County police officers responded to the 4000 block of Annapolis Road around 1:32 a.m. for a disturbance.
There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital where he’s expected to survive.
Police are trying to determine a motive in the shooting and identify a suspect.
Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
You must log in to post a comment.