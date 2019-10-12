  • WJZ 13On Air

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot early Saturday morning in Halethorpe.

Baltimore County police officers responded to the 4000 block of Annapolis Road around 1:32 a.m. for a disturbance.

There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he’s expected to survive.

Police are trying to determine a motive in the shooting and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

