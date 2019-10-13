BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s cause for high alarm in West Baltimore after multiple unexplained fires are still under investigation.

The Eastwood community is saying their neighborhood has been neglected for far too long.

A home explosion in West Baltimore late Thursday night could’ve been much worse. The home was vacant- but community leaders are working to make sure it never happens again.

“We need the city to understand this problem is increasing and we need something done before someone actually gets hurt. Thank God with this major explosion, the gentleman who lives next door was not in there,” said Dr. Marvin Cheatham, with the Matthew Henson Neighborhood Association.

Three fires on Pulaski Street, one on North Monroe and another on Smallwood are sparking the concern how this keeps happening.

“I’ve never seen anything like this happen before. It’s like a movie to me,” said neighbor Ernie Bratton in West Baltimore.

Community leaders said the increase in homeless people and drug treatment clients could be to blame.

“We want to know why was the gas line open if the building was supposed to be shut down? We want to know if this was a major gas explosion,”

With demands now public, Baltimore City agencies and private businesses have been called out to make regular appearances at meetings.

“Innocent neighbors can be killed or seriously hurt. Therefore, the city of Baltimore must act. If the city fails now after hearing this notice to address these issues in the greater Eastwood community, any result in harm or death will be the city’s responsibility,”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The next community meeting will be this Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Matthew Henson Elementary School.