BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is now the fastest player in NFL history to score 1,000 points, after he kicked a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.
The Ravens congratulated their kicker in a highlight post Sunday afternoon during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tucker has had a pretty good couple of weeks, kicking the Ravens into overtime last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The field goals earned him AFC Player of Week 5 for Special Teams.
RELATED: Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Named AFC Player Of Week 5 For Special Teams
His four field goals in all forced the overtime and a 46-yarder with 5:26 to go in the extra period.
Although, an experiment with a new type of kickoff earlier this year did raise some eyebrows back in Week 3 when Coach Harbaugh sent him out in a clear onside kick situation during Baltimore’s game against Kansas City.
RELATED: NFL Bans Ravens’ Crazy Kickoff Dropkick After Watching Justin Tucker Use It Just One Time
With 2:01 left to play, and the Ravens trailing 33-28, the Chiefs thought an onside kick was coming, but instead, Tucker hit them with a surprise dropkick.
The Ravens are leading 17-10 after his field goal.
You must log in to post a comment.