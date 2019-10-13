BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the span of 24 hours, fifteen people- including a two-year-old boy, were shot on a violent Saturday in Baltimore.

At around 12:34 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of W. Franklin Street for a Shot Spotter alert but were not able to find any victims or suspects.

Shortly after officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim- a two-year-old boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police believe the two-year-old was inside of a car when the shooting happened, and just before the shooting, another person in the car may have been involved in a dispute with the driver of another vehicle.

During the dispute, shots were fired and the suspect car fled.

Just two hours later, two people were shot in the 800 block of Guilford Avenue. When police investigated they found a 28-year-old woman shot in the leg and shortly after- they found a man at an area hospital being treated for gunshot wounds to his body as well.

Investigators said they believe both were on Guilford Avenue when they were shot- but a motive is not known.

Three more people were shot after officers were called to an area hospital at around 12:18 p.m. for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.

Then, officers were called to another hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. All three are expected to survive, police said.

While police investigated, they found evidence that the shooting may have happened inside of a home, in the 800 block of E. 22nd Street.

Other resources including the Baltimore Police Special Operations Section, SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the location, and a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

About an hour later at 1:14 p.m., a man was killed in a shooting in the 200 block of Herring Court. The 25-year-old was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to his body. He died later at an area hospital.

The violence continued into Saturday evening, when officers were called at around 7:22 p.m. to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, a 32-year-old man.

Police are still working to find out exactly where this shooting happened, somewhere in East Baltimore.

At 8:31 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of W. Lexington Street, where they found two shooting victims.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second victim was a 23-year-old man who is currently alive and being treated for his injuries, police said.

Shortly after, two other shooting victims arrived at area hospitals- a 22-year-old man shot in the shoulder and an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

Detectives say all four victims were in the area of W. Lexington Street when they were shot. Police do not know a motive.

Just before midnight at around 11:27 p.m., officers were patrolling and heard gunshots coming from the 5000 block of Palmer Avenue.

Officers investigated and found two shooting victims, who were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds to their bodies- and homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the first victim’s injuries.

Police were called shortly after to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a third victim being treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

Investigators believe all three victims were in the 3000 block of Spaulding Avenue when they were shot.

Police are investigating all of these shootings, but if you or anyone you know has information please contact police.