BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 33-year-old Javon Johnson has been charged in the shooting of a two-year-old boy over the weekend.

Johnson is charged with attempted murder, assault and various handgun related charges.

He’s being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility in Baltimore.

The investigation began when police responded to the 600 block of W. Franklin Street on Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.

Shortly after, officers were called to an area hospital where a 2-year-old boy was being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Investigators believe the victim was riding in a car with several family members when he was shot.

They are classifying the motive for the shooting as road rage.

Johnson was arrested as a person of interest Sunday afternoon, after police called out for a $15,000 reward for any information on a suspect vehicle, a gray or silver Mazda MPV minivan.

The child is in stable condition and is expected to survive.