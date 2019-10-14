Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will hold a meeting Tuesday night to review proposed changes to flight paths near the airport brought on by years of complaints from residents.
The meeting will cover proposed changes for flights arriving at BWI. Members of a community roundtable will review three flight path changes ahead of a vote next month.
After the roundtable chooses which option to move forward with, it will go to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval.
Implementation would likely occur in 2021.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the MDOT MAA offices, 991 Corporate Boulevard in Linthicum.
