Filed Under:Baltimore County, bus crash, crash, Essex, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous people are injured after a crash involving a bus in Essex, Baltimore County Fire officials say.

The crash occurred on Eastern Boulevard at Taylor Avenue. Traffic is delayed in the area.

One person has life-threatening injuries, and numerous others have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

In total, fire officials said seven patients were taken to area hospitals.

Video from the scene shows a pickup truck pushed into the side of the bus.

This story is developing. 

Comments