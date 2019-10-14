Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous people are injured after a crash involving a bus in Essex, Baltimore County Fire officials say.
The crash occurred on Eastern Boulevard at Taylor Avenue. Traffic is delayed in the area.
One person has life-threatening injuries, and numerous others have non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
In total, fire officials said seven patients were taken to area hospitals.
Video from the scene shows a pickup truck pushed into the side of the bus.
This story is developing.
