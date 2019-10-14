HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — An effort is underway to teach kids in Harford County that food doesn’t come from a store but is grown on a farm.
Forty fourth-graders from Havre de Grace Elementary School got an up-close look at a farm Monday, experiencing the sights and smells of a working farm from seed to field.
“Food is life and kids need to see where food comes from,” said Tommy Shireman, who runs Third Way Farm.
The students toured the nearby farm, which grows organic and sustainable crops while also trying to teach the community about agriculture. The Days of Taste organization helped put together the students’ trip.
Along the way, Shireman hopes the kids realize nourishment comes in many forms.
“I think that farming is something that really teaches you something about dedication and care and love for something outside of yourself,” he said.
