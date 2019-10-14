Filed Under:Baltimore News, Fire, House Fire, Laurel, Local TV, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a townhome in Laurel Sunday morning left three adults without a home, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the front of the home, which was the end unit in a group of homes.



Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in around 20 minutes.

The blaze caused $140,000 in damage, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

