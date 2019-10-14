Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A fire at a townhome in Laurel Sunday morning left three adults without a home, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the front of the home, which was the end unit in a group of homes.
Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control in around 20 minutes.
The blaze caused $140,000 in damage, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.