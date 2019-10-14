Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed after being shot in the head in south Baltimore Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Herndon Court for a report of a shooting just after 9:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments