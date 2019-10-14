  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Montgomery County, Officer-Involved Shooting, Talkers

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have confirmed an officer was involved in a shooting in Silver Spring.

Officers are investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

 

