SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police have confirmed an officer was involved in a shooting in Silver Spring.
Shooting update: MCP is confirming that a MCP officer was involved in this shooting. Avoid the area and follow police direction.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 14, 2019
Officers are investigating a report of a shooting in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This story is developing.
