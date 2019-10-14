  • WJZ 13On Air

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Police have deemed a threat made on social media against Perry Hall High School not credible.

The unspecified threat targeting the school was circulating widely on social media, police said.

“The rumor stemmed from a dispute between two students and there was never a threat against the school,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Jennifer Peach said.

Police are working with students they said are involved in an ongoing dispute linked to the threat.

