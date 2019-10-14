Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police reported two more shootings late Sunday night, an ending to a violent weekend that saw seven shootings on Saturday.
Police said officers heard gunfire in the 500 block of Tunbridge Road around 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The second shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Mulberry Street. Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man who was shot in his back. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, 15 people were shot, including a 2-year-old boy. Three of those victims died.
