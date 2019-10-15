BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have one of the strongest fan bases in the NFL.
This week, the team proved it once again with its 13th annual Purple Evening, an event for women that featured Ravens players for autograph and photo ops, giveaways, fan forums, locker room tours, football drills, and much more.
“I feel like football is for the guys, so they get their day from every Sunday to Monday. Today is our day. It’s like four or five guys here. I feel like they should leave.”
“It’s a beautiful night. It turned out to be a beautiful night. I look forward to this every year.”
From running drills to meeting Todd Heap, Dennis Pitta, and CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn, M&T Bank Stadium was the place to be.
The Ravens Experience is consistently ranked among the highest in the league. With these proud fans at every turn Monday night still reeling from Sunday’s win.
“It’s easy to realize why rooting for the Ravens in Charm City is a catch in itself.
The Ravens are on the road this week to Seattle to play the Seahawks. The fans will be back to greet their Ravens Nov. 3 versus New England.
