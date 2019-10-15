Comments
ST MARY’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped prisoner who fled the hospital while on medical treatment leave earlier this month.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking Jason Michael Weber, 38, of Mechanicsville.
Credit: St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office
Weber is wanted on a retake warrant for escaping the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.
He was temporarily released from custody for medical treatment at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown when he fled on October 10.
Weber is 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Weber’s location is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.
