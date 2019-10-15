Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been one year since a deadly delivery in Baltimore County.
Tuesday, police renewed their call for information in the case.
Idrissa Derme was shot and killed while making a food delivery along the 900 block of Vanderwood Road.
The black Honda Accord he was driving is still missing.
He would have been 47 in August.
Derme was shot at least once and found lying unconscious in the street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
