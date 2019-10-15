  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Idrissa Derme, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been one year since a deadly delivery in Baltimore County.

Tuesday, police renewed their call for information in the case.

Idrissa Derme was shot and killed while making a food delivery along the 900 block of Vanderwood Road.

The black Honda Accord he was driving is still missing.

He would have been 47 in August.

Derme was shot at least once and found lying unconscious in the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments