



Maryland Food Truck Week arrives this weekend, celebrating the local food truck industry here in Maryland.

The food fun will go from October 18 to October 27.

The following food trucks will be featured at South Point:

Farm to Charm, Fili’s Food Truck, Bmore Greek Grill, Miss Twist Ice Cream and more that haven’t been confirmed yet.

The following food trucks will be featured at the Aberdeen Festival Park:

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, 410 Empanadas LLC, Miss Twist Ice Cream, Stone’s Throw Hash, Fili’s Food Truck, Teriyaki Grill, Live Long Eat Plants, Cowboy Eats and more that haven’t been confirmed yet.

Maryland Food Truck Week will start with a free food truck rally at South Point in Port Covington on October 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Every year, it is a pleasure to introduce new local food trucks and give accolades to those who have been on the road for almost a decade. Food trucks are much more than street vendors. As the 2020 party and catering agenda is booking up, we want to make sure you pick the best caterer for all upcoming events and celebrations.“, declared Willy Dely, founder and owner of Au Jus Solutions, a Baltimore-based food and beverage consulting agency which has been organizing Maryland Food Truck Week since 2016.

Their Aberdeen event, Food Trucks in the Park, begins on October 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Maryland Food Truck Week will end with a Grande Finale at the Baltimore Museum of Industry on October 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The events are free to the public and will include food, beverages, and music.

For information on how to register a food truck, click here.

For more information on events and food truck locations, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan