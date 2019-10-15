BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens have acquired cornerback Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed draft pick, pending the passing of player physicals.
NFL Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com Ian Rapoport was first to report.
Source: The #Rams have traded CB Marcus Peters to the #Ravens.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019
#Ravens LB Kenny Young is going over to the #Rams. https://t.co/A4E2A0s46i
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2019
The Ravens confirmed the trade early Tuesday evening.
A five-year veteran, Peters has been named to two Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. In 2015, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Seeing action in 67 career games, Peters has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.
Since he entered the NFL in 2015, Peters has produced an NFL-best 24 interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns. Peters’ 24 picks since 2015 are eight more than the second-best players.
This season, Peters has played in six games, producing 14 tackles and two interceptions.
