Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are asking the public to help them identify a man in a photograph they’re calling a person of interest in a shooting in the city.
The shooting happened September 20 in the 2400 block of Pickering Drive, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone who knows the person in the photo is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.