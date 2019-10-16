Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Board of Estimates has approved $20 million in insurance should another cyberattack happen again.
The board met Wednesday morning and approved three items to guard against another attack, five months after the City was nearly halted to some degree by a ransomware attack on the city’s servers.
The hack shut down parking and water bill payments online, leaving some city residents stuck with back payments that built up for months.
It also affected Baltimore County sewer charges for 14,000 customers.
This story is developing.
