BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Youth Snow program is picking up a shovel for its fifth year.
Student workers will be matched with elderly or disabled residents who need help shoveling snow. Those residents must be 65 years or older, legally disabled and physically incapable of shoveling snow.
The adults must register by November 15 to be considered.
The Department of Transportation is now accepting applications. City youth between 14 and 21 years old must meet a “certain criteria”, though the City did not say directly what those criteria would be.
Youth registration closes on December 15. Anyone interested should call 311 for information.
Mayor Young said the program can help bridge the gap between older residents and youth.
“As Mayor of Baltimore City, I am fully committed to expanding opportunities for our young people,” said Mayor Young. “Now in its 5th year, the Youth Snow Program is designed to bridge the gap between elderly residents, the disabled and young people while providing opportunities for students to give back to their communities and earn a much needed paycheck.”
