ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Essex.
Journey Howard, 13, left home in Essex around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019.
#MISSING: Journey Howard (13) B/F 5'1, 120 lbs, left home in Essex around 3 am on Oct 9, LSW red t-shirt/blue jeans, needs medications. If seen/have info on whereabouts contact Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-307-2020 or dial 911. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/6GQBuOb8Zz
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 16, 2019
He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Journey’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
