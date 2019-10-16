  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Journey Howard, Local TV, Missing person, Missing Teen, Talkers

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Essex.

Journey Howard, 13, left home in Essex around 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Journey’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

Comments